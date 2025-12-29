Congress joins row over office space between CPI(M) MLA and BJP councillor

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) A dispute over an office space between a ruling CPI (M) MLA and a newly elected BJP councillor took a fresh turn on Monday with the Congress party wading into the stand-off, suggesting that the legislator should move to the MLA hostel for the remainder of the Assembly term.

In a Facebook post, former Congress MLA and now a councillor, K S Sabarinathan, said the issue of MLA’s office functioning in the Corporation office at the Sasthamangalam ward should be examined by the civic body.

It is the civic body that should examine the existing agreement between the MLA and the Corporation and take a decision about the rent, he said.

He pointed out that most legislators in Kerala utilise private rentals within their respective constituencies.

A two-time former MLA of Aruvikkara constituency, Sabarinathan said his own office during that time operated from a rented room at the segment, paying monthly rent.

"However, MLA V K Prasanth enjoys a particular advantage. The MLA Hostel of the Legislative Assembly is located in the Vattiyoorkavu constituency, which he represents, the Congress leader pointed out.

"Situated in the heart of the city, the MLA Hostel has well-furnished rooms, computer facilities, car parking and all essential amenities. On enquiry, I learned that two excellent office rooms, numbered 31 and 32 in the Nila Block of the MLA Hostel, have been allotted in his name," he said.

"When the government provides such a well-equipped MLA Hostel free of cost, why should it be abandoned in favour of this room at Sasthamangalam?" Sabarinathan asked.

He opined that it would be better for him to shift to the MLA Hostel for the remaining period of this Assembly’s term.

However, while replying to the Congress councillor, Prasanth sought to know why does the grand-old party support the arguments of the BJP in the issue.

The stand adopted by the Congress in favour of the BJP should be examined in the present political scenario in the state, he told a TV channel.

The MLA also said his office is functioning in Shasthamangalam as it is a more convenient for the people in his constituency to step in for their requirements.

The row erupted when Vattiyoorkavu MLA and CPI (M) leader V K Prasanth had said that BJP councillor R Sreelekha contacted him over the phone and asked him to vacate his office in the Corporation's building in Sasthamangalam.

He said his MLA office has been functioning in the building for the past seven years and that earlier a BJP councillor had also used a portion of the same building as an office.

He likened the move to "Bulldozer Raj", claiming that policies adopted by the BJP in some north Indian states were being replicated in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sreelekha, however, later clarified that she had only made a humble request to Prasanth, citing lack of adequate space in the Corporation building.

City Mayor VV Rajesh later said that documents related to the renting of the space to the MLA would be examined.

Sreelekha, a retired DGP, the recent local body election on a BJP ticket. PTI LGK ROH