Congress kept Ram Temple issue hanging to divide Hindus and Muslims: MP CM

Khajuraho, Mar 28 (PTI) The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was kept hanging by the Congress to divide Hindus and Muslims on religious lines, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

The grand temple was built now but it could have been done in 1947 itself, he said in a rally in Chandla, which is part of Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat from where state BJP chief VD Sharma is contesting.

He said the Congress declining the invite to the idol consecration on January 22 was disrespect to God, adding those who did such acts and opened fire on Ram Bhakts must be taught a lesson in the upcoming polls.

The flag of India's culture is flying high due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding the BJP's slogan 'ab ki baar, 400 paar' was being repeated even by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Such is the popularity of Modi that even people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have started liking the PM, Yadav claimed.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma slammed the Samajwadi Party for ordering firing on Ram bhakts during the temple movement in the 1990s and attacked the Congress for raising questions on the existence of Lord Ram.

The Khajuraho seat is being fought by the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP as part of its alliance with the Congress.

"The Congress has left the field in Khajuraho. The party that fired on Ayodhya-bound unarmed kar sevaks is in the fray from here. It is time to give them a befitting reply by ensuring a landslide victory for the BJP," Sharma said. PTI MAS BNM