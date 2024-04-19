Congress knows it can't win, so its `yuvraj' is threatening that country will be on fire: Modi

Wardha (Maharashtra), Apr 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the party knows it cannot win the Lok Sabha elections, and therefore its "yuvraj" (prince) was threatening that the country will be on fire.

Speaking at a campaign rally here for BJP candidates from Wardha and Amravati seats in eastern Maharashtra, Modi also said the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be a vote for Mahatma Gandhi's vision of "Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat." Wardha, 75 km from Nagpur, is famous for the Sevagram Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi lived.

"Congress knows it can not win elections, and hence, its `yuvraj' threatens that the country will be on fire," the prime minister said, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

"Before 2014, there was a perception that there can be nothing good in India, there was despair everywhere. Now, filled with self- confidence, the country is looking forward to Modi's guarantees which has a roadmap and commitment," he said.

Congress and the INDIA grouping are against development and farmers, and unlike the BJP, the opposition does not have a vision for development and its leaders only know how to abuse and insult, Modi alleged.

INDIA alliance leaders even termed the `Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya as hypocrisy, the prime minister said. PTI MR KRK