Congress lauds armed forces for airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan, PoK

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday lauded the security forces for acting against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK and said national security was foremost for the party.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said India has an unflinching national policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK.

"We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage.

"Since the day of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the armed forces and the government to take any decisive action against cross-border terror," he said in a post on X.

"National unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in the past, and national interest is supreme for us," Kharge said using the hashtag #OperationSindoor.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi posted on X, "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!"

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and PoK has necessarily to be uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest."

"This is a time for unity and solidarity. Right from the night of April 22nd, the INC has been categorically stating that the govt will have our fullest support in the nation's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The INC is standing firmly with our armed force," he said.