Congress lauds Uttarakhand tunnel rescue team, demands compensation for labourers

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday lauded the dedication, skill and perseverance of the rescue team that brought out all the 41 workers trapped in an under-construction road tunnel in Uttarakhand and demanded adequate compensation for them.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the government to provide prompt health benefits and an appropriate compensation to the construction workers who were trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district for almost 17 days and demanded that a safety audit be conducted of all under-construction schemes so that a similar situation does not arise again.

Kharge said it is a matter of great relief and joy for everyone that the workers were brought out of the tunnel safely.

"Due to the prayers of 140 crore Indians, the operation of all the agencies, including the NDMA, was finally successful. Congratulations to all of you.

"The government is requested to provide prompt health benefits and an appropriate compensation to the labourer brothers. A safety audit of all the under-construction schemes should be conducted so that such a situation does not arise again," he said in a post in Hindi on X, using hashtag #UttarakhandTunnelRescue.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh lauded the resilience and fortitude of the labourers.

"After a harrowing 17 days the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand are being evacuated. The entire country salutes the remarkable resilience and fortitude of the workers themselves," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The nation also applauds the dedication, skill and perseverance of the entire rescue team and thanks them wholeheartedly," he added.

After almost 17 days of intense efforts by multiple agencies, all the 41 workers trapped in the tunnel were evacuated on Tuesday evening. PTI SKC RC