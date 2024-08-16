Congress launches 100-day 'Samvidhan Rakshak Campaign'

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday launched the 100-day "Samvidhan Rakshak Campaign" to enrol people as protectors of the Constitution in all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, party leaders said.

The campaign will conclude on November 26 to coincide with 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Launching the campaign, senior Congress leader and treasurer AICC Ajay Maken, along with the Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and Chairman of the SC department of the AICC Rajesh Lilothia, said that the campaign will cover all the seventy assembly segments in Delhi.

The Congress has been alleging that the Constitution is under attack by the BJP-ruled central government.

Maken said that the challenges and threats to the Constitution were still prevailing as the same people were in power who wanted to change the Constitution before the elections.

Maken pointed out that India was the only country in the region, which was strong and stable, while all others were facing turmoil and unrest. India succeeded as a democracy just because of the Constitution.

So far, three lakh constitution protection volunteers have enrolled themselves, Maken said, adding that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also enrolled as constitution protection volunteers.

Lilothia disclosed that the campaign will be extended across the country to every village. Two constitution protection volunteers, one male and one female, will be identified in every village and trained for the purpose.

The campaign in Delhi will conclude on November 26 with a massive programme in Talkatora Stadium. This will also mark 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, he said.