Congress launches campaign over its demand for restoring J-K's statehood

Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit launched a campaign on Sunday to mobilise public support for the immediate restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to honour their assurances to the people.

The 'Har Ghar Dastak, Ghar Ghar Dastak' campaign was launched by Congress Sewa Dal president Vijay Sharma Babbi here. Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra led the dharna.

Addressing the gathering, Karra said the Congress has taken up the responsibility of reaching out to every household to highlight governance issues in the Union Territory and support people's demand for democratic rights.

"Statehood is not a concession or charity; it is a constitutional right. The repeated assurances given by the prime minister and the Union home minister on the floor of Parliament must now be honoured without further delay," he said.

The Congress leader appealed to the Centre to fulfil the commitments made during the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, warning that any further delay would deepen mistrust among the people.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have waited patiently. Any further delay will only widen the democratic deficit and erode faith in constitutional governance," he said.

Karra also raised concerns over the safety of Kashmiris outside the Union Territory, urging the Centre to ensure protection of students, traders, workers and professionals from the Valley.

Highlighting socio-economic challenges, he alleged that unemployment, inflation, shrinking job opportunities and delays in recruitment have worsened the situation for youth.

The party, he said, would intensify its "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram" across Jammu and Kashmir to safeguard the rights of rural workers.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla said the 'Har Ghar Dastak, Ghar Ghar Dastak' initiative aims to establish direct contact with people in every ward and village across the Union Territory.

"This campaign is about dialogue, trust and truth. It is about giving voice to the unheard and hope to the disillusioned," Bhalla said, adding that party workers would go door-to-door to listen to public grievances and spread awareness about the Congress party’s stand on statehood restoration.

Bhalla also urged the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir to take concrete steps to address unemployment, inflation and civic issues.

"Restoration of statehood, strengthening welfare programmes, protection of civil liberties and accountable governance are essential for rebuilding public confidence and lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir," he added. PTI AB AB NSD NSD