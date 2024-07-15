Congress launches 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign, targets BJP govt

Karnal (Hry), Jul 15 (PTI) The Congress on Monday launched the "Haryana Maange Hisab" campaign ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year.

The opposition party said under the campaign, it will target the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on various fronts, including unemployment and law and order.

The Congress released a "chargesheet" against the state government on Thursday, slamming it on various issues, and said it will launch the campaign on July 15.

Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda launched the campaign from the old Anaj Mandi here.

Accompanied by state Congress chief Udai Bhan and other party leaders, Hooda later walked through the streets of Karnal and also addressed a public gathering.

Starting from the old Anaj Mandi, the march passed through the Karna Gate market, Balmiki Chowk, Bus Stand, Ambedkar Chowk and Mahatma Gandhi Chowk areas.

On the occasion, Congress workers raised slogans, such as "BJP sarkar se Haryana maange hisab, aab sirf Congress se aas (Haryana is asking for accountability from the BJP government, the Congress is now the only hope for people)".

Suggestions were collected from people for the Congress's poll manifesto.

Hooda alleged that the BJP has led Haryana to ruin and claimed that it will be wiped out from the state in the Assembly polls.

He highlighted the 10-year "misrule" of the saffron party and read out the 15-point "chargesheet" of the Congress.

At a press conference in Chandigarh on July 11, the Congress presented its "chargesheet" against the BJP's 10-year rule in the state, with Bhan saying the government has failed on various fronts, including employment generation, law and order and protecting farmers.

Hooda alleged that there was no development of infrastructure under the BJP regime and accused the ruling party of not honouring the promises it made in the run-up to the 2014 and 2019 state elections.

He also alleged that the law-and-order situation has deteriorated in the state, the ruling dispensation has led health services to a complete collapse and ruined the education system.

"Why does Haryana have the highest crime rate in the country? Traders across the state, including in Karnal and Panipat, are getting extortion calls on a daily basis. Crores of rupees are being demanded from them," the Congress leader said.

He also said the people of Karnal are asking what happened to the Smart City project.

"The roads were filled with water after it rained for two hours on Monday. The entire city is struggling with a massive traffic problem. Till date, not a single parking lot has been built in the Smart City, no new industry has been set up and the airport has not been built. The Assandh-Yamunanagar railway line has also not been built," Hooda said. PTI SUN RC