Congress launches 'National Talent Hunt' in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 17 (PTI) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday formally launched the 'National Talent Hunt' programme in Assam, dedicating it to the state's cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The programme has been initiated across the country to strengthen freedom of speech, Congress national spokesperson and Assam In-charge of the Talent Hunt programme Ragini Nayak said here.

Nayak said that the Talent Hunt in Assam has been dedicated to Zubeen Garg, who always said that he has no religion or caste, and this resonates with "What our leader Rahul Gandhi believes in the love for people from all sections of society''.

"Following Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', the Congress has given special emphasis to the issue of freedom of expression. It is with this vision that the 'National Talent Hunt' has been launched across India," she said.

The programme is aimed to uphold and encourage the democratic right of every citizen to speak and to be heard, Nayak added.

"The Constitution of India gives us the right to think, the right to speak, and the right to question. The Congress party is taking steps to ensure that people in every corner of the country truly understand the importance of these constitutional rights," she said.

Accordingly, the doors of Congress are open for all and the National Talent Hunt has been started to identify talented individuals who can highlight people's issues, Nayak said.

Applications for the Talent Hunt, which aims to identify national-level spokespersons and other talents, will remain open until December 2.

The applications will be screened between December 3–7, followed by regional-level interviews on December 10–11, and the final state-level selection process will be held between December 15–17.

The launch event was also attended by AICC nodal coordinator for Assam Harshad Sharma, former MP Ram Prasad Sharma, MLA Batin Khandakar, APCC general secretary Bipul Gogoi, Media Department chairperson and Talent Hunt convenor Bedabrata Bora, Co-convenor Gopal Sharma, among others. PTI DG DG RG