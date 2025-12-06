Congress launches outreach programme to draw roadmap for inclusive 'greater Assam'

Dibrugarh (Assam), Dec 6 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday launched an initiative to reach out to the people to formulate a manifesto reflecting the vision of 'Bor Asom' or greater Assam inclusive of all communities.

The Congress' Assam unit president Gaurav Gogoi said similar outreach programmes are being launched by other opposition parties as well, in line with a decision taken at a recent meeting.

Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi said, "We had held a discussion with other opposition parties and it was opined that only criticising the government would not suffice. We have to reach out to the people to understand how today's youth, various communities, government employees and all sections envisage Assam." "In keeping with that decision, all opposition parties will reach out to the public this month. It is my proposal that we hold a convention of these parties in January where our view for a 'Bor Asom' will be laid out," he added.

The party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha maintained that it is an old tradition for the Congress to take people's views for drawing up welfare schemes and laws.

He said that at the central level, acts like RTI, RTE, MGNREGA, etc., were framed after discussions with the people.

"Similarly, when the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government assumed power in Assam in 2001, the state was facing an economic crisis, and the law and order situation was concerning. He held discussions with the people and prepared the roadmap to tide the state out of those problems," Gogoi, who is the son of the former CM, added.

He alleged that the practice of taking people's opinions is no longer prevalent in Dispur.

"Now, whatever the 'raja' (king) in Dispur feels, he does it. We don't want to be like a 'raja', we want to be 'raijor sevak' (servants of the people). From a 'divided Asom', we will lead to a 'Bor Asom'," he said.

Gogoi added that the party is working on further strengthening its organisational base and had started a 'Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress' (people's Congress at people's doorsteps) programme last month, under which medical camps were organised in tea estates.

Lok Sabha MP and the party's manifesto committee head Pradyut Bordoloi, who was also present at the press meet, added that the manifesto is being drawn keeping not just the state election in mind, due early next year.

"It is to prepare a document with a roadmap for the future where all sections are taken into confidence so that the aspirations of the Assamese people are reflected in it," he said.

Asked whether the opposition parties will come out with a common manifesto, Bordoloi said, "If an alliance happens, then common minimum programmes will be taken up."