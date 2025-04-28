Congress launches 'Save Constitution' movement in Nagaland

Kohima, Apr 28 (PTI) The Congress launched 'Samvidhan Bachao' (save Constitution) movement in Nagaland on Monday.

Marking the launch, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) in the presence of AICC Secretary-in-Charge for Nagaland, Christopher Tilak and Lok Sabha MP and NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir held a conclave to create awareness among the general public to stand together to save the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting at Congress Bhavan here, key party leaders voiced deep concern over what they termed as "systematic erosion of constitutional values under the BJP-led central government." Tilak said the campaign aims to educate citizens about the historical evolution of the Indian Constitution and raise awareness about the "growing threats it faces".

"This Constitution was built on the vision of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, and the Congress party has protected it for decades. Today, it is under direct threat from the BJP and the RSS," Tilak said.

He accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions, especially in northeastern states like Manipur and Nagaland.

In Nagaland too, administrative overreach is becoming the norm, he alleged.

NPCC working president C Apok Jamir alleged that selective use of investigative agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), amounts to political victimisation.

"This is a direct infringement of individual rights and a serious threat to democracy," he said.

NPCC president and Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir accused the BJP-led government of attempting to impose a singular national identity through policies like 'One Nation, One Language', 'One Nationa, One Election' and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"These policies are designed to dismantle the pluralistic fabric of the country," he warned.

NPCC vice president G K Zhimomi accused the BJP of misappropriating Ambedkar's legacy while undermining the very constitutional principles he helped establish.

The NPCC announced that it would intensify its "Save the Constitution" campaign in the coming weeks through door-to-door outreach, district and constituency-level programmes, and grassroots mobilisation efforts. PTI NBS NBS RG