Congress launches talent hunt drive to expand social media presence

Panaji, Dec 1 (PTI) The Congress on Monday launched a drive in Goa to expand its social media presence and represent the party assertively in news channel debates.

This 'national talent hunt' targets young voices to become part of the party's social media team, national spokespersons, and also represent the party in national debates.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said a similar drive was launched in Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, where elections will be held in the coming years.

She accused the mainstream media of highlighting the issues that propagate hatred or agenda-driven topics given by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Shrinate claimed that the mainstream media is not talking about Delhi's toxic air or the lack of employment opportunities.

"The mainstream media will talk about issues that either propagate hatred or agenda-driven topics given by the ruling BJP. If there are four people on the debate, the BJP spokesman is going to represent the BJP, the RSS spokesperson, who is sitting there as a political analyst, also supports the BJP, and the strongest one representing the BJP is the anchor", she alleged.

The Congress spokesperson said that regional issues sometimes do not get the desired attention on news channels.

"It is time that people of Goa lend their voice to the national media. This will also give an opportunity to Congress to scale up regional issues," she said.

Responding to a question, Shrinate said the debates on television channels should be more civilised and inclusive. PTI RPS NSK