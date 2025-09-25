Congress leader arrested for casteist remarks against BJP MLA in MP's Singrauli

Singrauli, Sep 25 (PTI) A Congress leader was arrested on Thursday in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making derogatory and caste-based remarks against BJP MLA Rajendra Meshram, a police official said.

Meshram, MLA from Deosar here, lodged a complaint at Waidhan police station on September 21 against former Madhya Pradesh Congress secretary Bhaskar Mishra alleging the latter had made insulting comments that could harm social harmony, the official said.

"A case was registered against Mishra case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mishra already has 14 criminal cases against his name. He has been remanded in judicial custody," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Punnu Singh Paraste said.

A video with Mishra's alleged remarks had gone viral on September 12, leading to protests.

While BJP leaders hailed the police and asserted no one had the right to use caste-based slurs, the opposition Congress protested claiming a a political remark was deliberately linked to caste to create pressure.