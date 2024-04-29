Congress leader Bajwa meets Moosewala's father amid buzz over his poll plunge

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday reached out to slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh, amid speculation that he could contest the coming elections from the Bathinda seat as an Independent.

Bajwa along with Congress candidate from the Bathinda seat Jeet Mohinder Sidhu visited Moosewala's residence in Mansa district.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

After meeting Moosewala's father, Bajwa said the party's high command had desired Balkaur Singh to contest the Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket.

The party wanted Balkaur Singh to be in Parliament to seek justice for his son but he declined the offer due to personal reasons. The Congress then decided to field Jeet Mohinder Sidhu from Bathinda, Bajwa, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said.

The senior Congress leader asserted that the Lok Sabha poll campaign of the Congress in Punjab will be centred around Moosewala.

Later, Moosewala's uncle Chamkaur Singh said they would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring the Congress party's victory from the Bathinda parliamentary constituency.

Sidhu Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested the Mansa assembly seat on a Congress ticket in the 2022 assembly polls. He was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a margin of over 63,000 votes.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1. PTI CHS RHL