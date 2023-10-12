Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda promises four Deputy CMs if party wins 2024 Haryana polls

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Senior Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday reiterated that if his party forms government in the state in 2024, there will be four deputy chief ministers, including one from the Brahmin community.

On Wednesday, Congress general secretary Kumari Selja had brushed aside suggestions made by former chief minister Hooda that the Congress could have four deputy chief ministers in Haryana.

She had said there is no talk of having four deputy chief ministers and asserted that the party high-command should select the chief minister from among the 36 communities in the state as the post is not reserved for anyone.

When Hooda was asked by reporters in Karnal to comment on Selja's statement, he said such things are not part of the election manifesto. "These things are not put in the manifesto," the leader of the opposition in the state assembly said and added that these things are political.

Earlier, ahead of the 2019 assembly polls, Hooda had promised four deputy chief ministers from different communities if the Congress returned to power in Haryana. The Congress had lost to the BJP-JJP coalition in the state.

"In 2019 also, we had said and even today I am saying when Congress government is formed, four deputy chief ministers will be made," Hooda said.

When asked from which communities these deputy chief ministers will be made, Hooda said, "One will be from the Brahmin Samaj, one from the Backward Classes, one Dalit and another one will be from any other community." He said these deputy chief ministers will be in addition to the ministers, who will also be from different communities.

Hooda, who had visited the Gharaunda and Karnal grain markets on Thursday during the ongoing paddy procurement season, met with farmers, labourers and commission agents. He alleged that the BJP-JJP government as always is neglecting farmers.

"Despite waiting for several days, purchases are not taking place in the market. The Congress has repeatedly demanded that the government start procurement soon. Despite this, the government announced to start the procurement with a delay of 15 days. But after that farmers were harassed on account of the designated portal not running," he alleged. PTI SUN ANB ANB