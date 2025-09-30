Congress leader Brijendra Singh announces 'Sadbhav Yatra' from Oct 5

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Congress leader and former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh here on Tuesday said that he will take out "Sadbhav Yatra", which will begin from Danoda village in Narwana in Jind from October 5.

During the 'padyatra', Singh, son of Congress veteran Birender Singh, said various national and regional issues will also be highlighted.

He accused the ruling BJP of playing "divisive politics" and said "sadbhav' (harmony) has come under stress in the past decade.

The yatra will not be just a march, it is a mission to restore harmony and to raise the voice of farmers, workers, youth, traders, employees and women, he told reporters here.

The 'padyatra' will cover all 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, covering between 2,600 km to 2,800 km over the next six to seven months, he said.

In its first phase, it will pass through fourteen constituencies: Narwana, Kalayat, Safidon, Jind, Julana, Narnaund, Uchana, Uklana, Adampur, Nalwa, Hisar, Barwala, Hansi and Bawani Khera, he said.

Singh said that the yatra is inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he took the party's vision and values directly to the people of the country, he added.

He said he has already sent an invite to several Congress leaders and will be inviting more party leaders in the days to come to join the yatra. PTI SUN HIG HIG