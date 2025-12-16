Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule of the BJP on Tuesday dismissed former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan's recent remarks that India could soon have a "new Prime Minister", calling the comments "delusional".
Chavan, a senior Congress leader, last week cited the release of the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files in the United States on December 19 to claim India could soon have a new PM.
"Why Prithviraj Chavan is delusional, I do not know. He keeps talking anything and everything," Bawankule told reporters here, taking a swipe at the senior Congressman's statements.
Chavan had also claimed a Marathi person could become the next Prime Minister. The former Union minister had said if a Marathi leader were to become the PM, he would still be from the BJP.
Bawankule said Chavan had developed a habit of making baseless statements.
"He dreams about the Prime Minister's post, who will go and who will come. It seems Prithviraj Chavan has now become the world's biggest fortune-teller," the BJP leader said in sarcastic remarks. PTI ND RSY
Congress leader Chavan's 'new Prime Minister' comments 'delusional', says Bawankule
Follow Us
Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule of the BJP on Tuesday dismissed former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan's recent remarks that India could soon have a "new Prime Minister", calling the comments "delusional".
Chavan, a senior Congress leader, last week cited the release of the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files in the United States on December 19 to claim India could soon have a new PM.
"Why Prithviraj Chavan is delusional, I do not know. He keeps talking anything and everything," Bawankule told reporters here, taking a swipe at the senior Congressman's statements.
Chavan had also claimed a Marathi person could become the next Prime Minister. The former Union minister had said if a Marathi leader were to become the PM, he would still be from the BJP.
Bawankule said Chavan had developed a habit of making baseless statements.
"He dreams about the Prime Minister's post, who will go and who will come. It seems Prithviraj Chavan has now become the world's biggest fortune-teller," the BJP leader said in sarcastic remarks. PTI ND RSY