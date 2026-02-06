Congress leader Chennithala blames Kerala CM for delay in Sabarimala gold loss probe

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was responsible for the delay in filing charge sheets in the Sabarimala gold loss cases.

Speaking at a press conference here, Chennithala said there were two reasons cited for the delay in filing the charge sheets — prosecution sanction yet to be granted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the chemical analysis test yet to be completed.

"The prosecution sanction has to be given by the Home Department under the state government headed by the chief minister. Similarly, the chemical analysis test has to be completed by a laboratory that is also under the government. So it is the CM, who is responsible for the delay," he said.

He alleged that when the accused, including CPI(M) leaders arrested in two cases related to gold loss from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol and the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), were denied bail by courts, the state government decided to delay filing the charge sheets to help them secure statutory bail.

"The investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss cases has been derailed. If there is a delay in completing an investigation, a first charge sheet is usually filed, and further investigation is carried out. This has been followed in most criminal cases, including the actor assault case," he said.

He said that had the SIT filed a first charge sheet, the accused would not have received statutory bail.

"It has been four months since the SIT was formed and the investigation began. Why has the lost gold not been traced yet? Without recovering the lost gold, the probe will be affected," he said.

Chennithala said that, considering the nature of the case, the chemical analysis procedure should have been given priority in the Sabarimala probe.

"All this shows that there is a purposeful move to help CPI(M) leaders arrested in the case," he alleged.

He demanded a CBI probe under court supervision.

"I don't blame SIT. But they are being pressurised by the state government," Chennithala alleged.

Refuting the claim that the delay was due to the probe being extended to the alleged involvement of Congress leaders, he said, "In the last four months, no Congress leaders have been made accused or arrested. The SIT has arrested five CPI(M) leaders so far." He also sought an investigation into funds allegedly collected by the CPI(M) for slain party workers.

Chennithala was referring to allegations made by former CPI(M) leader V Kunhikrishnan regarding the diversion of funds collected for a slain party worker in Payannur.

"There are more than 300 martyrs of the CPI(M) in Kerala. If the party gives at least Rs 1 crore to each slain worker's family, the CPI(M) would have collected at least Rs 300 crore for the purpose across Kerala. This has to be probed," he said.

He said the CPI(M) and its state leadership had failed to explain the allegations of fund diversion raised by Kunhikrishnan. PTI TBA TBA KH