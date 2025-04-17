Congress leader Chennithala welcomes SC decision on Waqf Act

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and said it was a vindication of the stand taken by his party and other opposition outfits on the contentious legislation.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Kerala minister maintained the Act was against the Constitution.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to file its stand within a week in the challenge to Waqf Act after it was assured by the Union government that 'waqf by user' or 'waqf by deed' properties won't be denotified till the next hearing.

Asked about the SC ruling, Chennithala said, "It is a good step. We welcome it. The Supreme Court has asked that status quo be maintained and directed the Centre to respond in a week (to pleas against newly-amended waqf law). The Centre should respond to the questions asked by the apex court." The ruling was a vindication of the stand taken by the Congress and other opposition outfits on the Waqf law, he insisted.

Speaking at the press meet, Maharashtra Congress vice-president Naseem Khan expressed confidence that the Act, which seeks to streamline the management of waqf properties and promote social welfare, will be scrapped after a detailed hearing.

The former state cabinet minister noted the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was pushed through Parliament earlier this month on the basis of the BJP-led NDA's numbers in both houses.

"Once a property is donated for waqf, it remains like that throughout and is used for the welfare of poor Muslims," he asserted.

Khan dubbed the BJP as a "propaganda party", which he alleged, spreads false information about various issues, including waqf.

Waqf refers to personal property that is permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes. PTI MR RSY