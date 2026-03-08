Congress leader demands Rs 2,100 monthly aid for all women under Lado-Lakshmi scheme

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Congress leader Kumari Selja on Sunday demanded that all women in Haryana be given Rs 2,100 per month under the Lado-Lakshmi scheme.

Extending greetings on International Women's Day, the MP from Sirsa said governments should take concrete steps to ensure women's dignity, safety and economic empowerment.

In a statement, she said that although the Haryana government had announced Rs 5,000 crore for the Lado-Lakshmi scheme in the 2025-26 budget, most of the allocated funds have not been spent.

She claimed that out of nearly 95 lakh women in the state, only a small number have received benefits under the scheme.

Selja said several conditions introduced through a notification issued on September 15, 2025 have made it difficult for eligible women to avail the benefits.

According to her, beneficiaries are required to submit proof of being alive every month and women receiving other government assistance are not allowed to apply for the scheme.

She said these conditions have kept many deserving women out of the scheme and go against the spirit of women's empowerment.

Selja demanded that all women in Haryana should be given Rs 2,100 per month under the Lado-Lakshmi scheme and that the unnecessary and complicated conditions should be removed immediately.

She said women's empowerment cannot be achieved only through announcements but requires effective policies and proper implementation.

Selja also urged the government to review the scheme and make it simpler and more transparent so that its benefits reach every eligible woman in the state.