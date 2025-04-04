Congress leader duped after paying Rs 2 lakh for Bihar assembly poll ticket, plum party post

Patna, Apr 4 (PTI) Congress leader Pravin Kushwaha was allegedly duped after he paid Rs 2 lakh to a man, who identified himself as an aide of Rahul Gandhi, for a ticket in the Bihar assembly polls and the post of vice president in the party's state unit, police said on Friday.

Kushwaha, an AICC member, told the police that he received a call from a person identifying himself as Kanishk Singh, an aide of Gandhi, promising him a ticket in the assembly polls and the vice president post in return for Rs 2 lakh.

The "imposter" also asked Kushwaha to visit Delhi, police said in a statement.

He had asked the leader to deliver cash to him at a hotel in Patna.

"When the amount was delivered to a person accompanying the accused, the receiver fled away," the statement said.

Rajat Malaan, the accused, was immediately overpowered by the people there, it said.

Later, Rajat was handed over to the police, it added.

A case was registered at the Gandhi Maidan police station, and an investigation is underway, the statement said. PTI PKD SOM