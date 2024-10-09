Congress leader expresses suspicion about EVMs after Haryana results

Panaji, Oct 9 (PTI) Congress' Goa co-in-charge Dr Anjali Nimbalkar on Wednesday said her party respected the poll verdict in Haryana but something was fishy about the Electronic Voting Machines.

Defying anti-incumbency, the BJP pulled off a victory in the Haryana assembly elections.

"In Haryana, when counting started, the Congress was leading, but as the day progressed, the BJP took the lead," Nimbalkar told reporters, adding that a senior congress leader had already expressed apprehension that there was "something fishy" in the EVMs.

"How come the batteries of EVMs were at 60 per cent when fully charged," she said, adding that Congress has lodged a complaint with the authorities.

The atmosphere in Haryana favoured her party, Nimbalkar said, adding that Congress accepts the verdict as voters are God. "We have decided to sit in the opposition and work for the people of the state," she added. PTI RPS KRK