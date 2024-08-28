Congress leader files police complaint against Suresh Gopi over conduct towards media personnel

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 28 (PTI) Congress leader and former MLA Anil Akkara on Wednesday said he has lodged a complaint with the police against Union Minister Suresh Gopi over his conduct yesterday towards the media in Thrissur.

Akkara said he emailed a complaint to the Thrissur city police commissioner on Tuesday seeking action against Gopi for violating his oath of office.

On Tuesday, when Gopi was asked by reporters about the allegations against CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, he had responded, "You (media) are not only making people fight each other for your own gains, you are also misleading public perception.

"The complaints are in the form of allegations at the moment. What are you telling people? Are you the court? You are not. The court will decide. Let the court decide," Gopi said.

Later the same day, when reporters again tried to get his reaction over BJP state chief K Surendran saying the party's stand is to seek Mukesh' resignation, the actor was seen angrily pushing away some of them, as seen on visuals aired by TV channels.

According to the videos, some of the reporters approached Gopi as he was trying to get into his official vehicle and he pushed them away saying, "What is this? My way is my right. Please." Thereafter, he got inside the car and left without answering any of the reporters' questions. PTI HMP HMP ANE