Congress leader Gourav Vallabh quits party over anti-Sanatan stance

New Delhi: Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party, primarily on anti-Sanatan stance of the grand old party.

In a post on X, Vallabh said, "I am not able to feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress Party is moving ahead today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country in the morning and evening. That is why I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of Congress Party."