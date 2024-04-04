Congress leader Gourav Vallabh quits party over anti-Sanatan stance

New Delhi: Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party, primarily on anti-Sanatan stance of the grand old party.
In a post on X, Vallabh said, "I am not able to feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress Party is moving ahead today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country in the morning and evening. That is why I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of Congress Party."
कांग्रेस पार्टी आज जिस प्रकार से दिशाहीन होकर आगे बढ़ रही है,उसमें मैं ख़ुद को सहज महसूस नहीं कर पा रहा.मैं ना तो सनातन विरोधी नारे लगा सकता हूं और ना ही सुबह-शाम देश के वेल्थ क्रिएटर्स को गाली दे सकता.इसलिए मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी के सभी पदों व प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दे रहाहूं pic.twitter.com/Xp9nFO80I6— Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) April 4, 2024