Congress leader hacked to death in Kolar district

Kolar (K'taka), Oct 23 (PTI) A Congress leader was hacked to death allegedly by a group of six men on the outskirts of Srinivasapura in this district on Monday, police sources said.
The incident took place when Srinivas (known as Councillor Srinivas), a former Kolar zilla panchayat president, had gone to inspect an under-construction bar.
The 62-year-old was immediately rushed to a private hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries there, police sources said.
The motive for the murder is not known immediately.
Srinivas is considered to be close to Home Minister G Parmeshwara and is a close aide of former Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. Both Parameshwara and Kumar visited the hospital and also met his family.
Senior district police officials visited the spot.
Police have registered a case and multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits. PTI AMP KSU RS ANE