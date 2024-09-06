Congress leader holds demonstration against Punjab govt on outskirts of Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) A demonstration was held on Friday by the Congress under the leadership of former Punjab minister Jagmohan Singh Kang in the Kharar constituency, municipal committee Naya Gaon on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

The protest was held against the alleged poor performance of the Punjab government, Kang said.

Slogans were raised against the municipal committee and the government during the protest.

Addressing the protesters, Kang said Punjab, especially the Kharar constituency and municipal committee Naya Gaon, is regretting the Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the previous elections.

The leaders of the AAP government are indulging in lawlessness, he alleged.

Due to apathy of the AAP government and the present municipal committee Naya Gaon, the area has no adequate sewerage, drinking water, streets, drains, roads, and street lights, Kang alleged. PTI VSD MNK MNK