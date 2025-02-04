Congress leader injured in accidental firing in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Feb 4 (PTI) A prominent Congress worker and INTUC leader, Chittaranjan Shetty, sustained injuries in an accidental firing incident in Anantadi village in the Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Vittla police station.

According to the police, the firing came from Shetty's own pistol, which he reportedly kept for personal security. Sources suggest that the mishap was caused by improper locking of the weapon.

Shetty, who was injured in the incident, was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. His condition remains under observation, a senior police official said.

The Vittla police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI CORR AMP SSK ROH