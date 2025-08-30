Congress leader K C Venugopal meets party workers injured in clash with BJP activists in Patna

Patna, Aug 30 (PTI) Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal on Saturday met party workers who were injured in a clash with BJP activists in Patna a day before.

Venugopal visited Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Congress headquarters, which was stormed by BJP workers who had come from their party office 2 km away to stage a protest against abuse allegedly hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga a few days ago.

Sharing photographs of his interaction with injured party workers, Venugopal, in a post on X, wrote, "In the aftermath of the dastardly attack by the BJP goons on our PCC Office, I visited Sadaqat Ashram to meet our brave Congress workers who stood up to the cowards. They may be injured, but their spirits are strong. BJP's violence is proof of its frustration, but no force can stop this people's movement." It may be recalled that the issue of the alleged abuse hurled at Modi during the yatra in Darbhanga spilled out on the streets on Friday when BJP workers stormed the state Congress headquarters.

While the person who had allegedly screamed expletives into the mic at Darbhanga two days ago was arrested on Friday, BJP workers in the state capital had staged a march to Sadaqat Ashram, and clashed with their counterparts in the opposition party.

Earlier in the day, Venugopal, who was present in Arrah during the yatra, wrote in another post on X, "The people of Bihar have given unprecedented support to the Voter Adhikar Yatra embarked upon by Rahul Gandhi Jee and Tejashwi Yadav Jee and the entire Mahagathbandhan." For a state that has seen historic deprivation and hardships, the threat of their one true power -- the right to vote -- being stolen was unimaginable, he added.

"The fear they had in their hearts needed comforting, and the yatra came in as a ray of hope against the blatant destruction of democracy being orchestrated in the name of special intensive revision (SIR). Spanning 25 districts, visiting 110 plus assembly constituencies and covering more than 1,300 km, this yatra has been a milestone in Bihar's rich history of people's movements," he wrote.

"Respected leaders from across the country who believed in our cause joined and gave greater strength -- including sitting CMs of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, HP, as well as other senior leaders like Akhilesh ji today and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji last week. This will conclude with a massive yatra in Patna, from Gandhi Maidan to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Statue, Ambedkar Park -- giving a fitting culmination to a yatra that has touched millions," he added. PTI PKD ACD