Congress leader Khera targets Modi govt over non-release of CAG reports, ED raids in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday alleged that various reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) are not released under the current dispensation at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here, he also targeted the Narendra Modi government over the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate in Rajasthan, where assembly polls will be held on November 25.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is afraid of the Congress, that is why he sends ED. Earlier when there were elections, Modi ji used to come for campaigning, but now they send ED," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate recently raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of its money laundering investigation linked to the recruitment exam paper leak case.

On CAG reports, Khera said, "Fifty-five CAG reports were received in 2015 and the figure came down to 14 by 2021. Now, CAG reports are not released in the country. If one comes then the auditor who writes the report is transferred." On opposition INDIA bloc constituents fighting the state assembly elections separately, Khera said, "Everyone has the right to fight here. This alliance is being formed or has been formed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Before that, if someone wants to try his luck in the assembly elections then they should try, what is the problem with that?" Voting for 200 seats in Rajasthan will be held on November 25. PTI AG SMN SMN