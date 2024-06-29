Congress leader meets Soren, holds discussion on assembly polls

Jamshedpur, Jun 29 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar met former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Saturday in Ranchi and held deliberations on various issues, including the assembly elections in the state slated to be held later this year.

Kumar, the Congress in-charge for Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said the focus of the INDIA bloc was to defeat the BJP in the assembly elections.

He said the alliance was working in a coordinated manner in the state, and assured that it will strengthen further, according to a statement.

He said he was hopeful that the people of the country would give a proper response to the BJP at an appropriate time.

Soren was released on Friday from the Birsa Munda Jail after the high court granted him bail in a money laundering case, observing that he was prima facie not guilty, and there was no likelihood of him committing an offence on bail.

The JMM leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case linked to the illegal possession of 8.36 acre of land. PTI BS SOM