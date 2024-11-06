Congress leader Mohan Prakash appointed senior observer for Vidarbha for Maharashtra polls

Nagpur, Nov 6 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appointed his party colleague Mohan Prakash as a senior observer for the Vidarbha region for the November 20 assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Prakash's appointment will take place with immediate effect, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal was quoted as saying in a press release.

The Congress is contesting the polls to the 288-member state assembly in an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP). All three parties are constituents of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). PTI CLS RSY