Congress leader Muraleedharan lashes out against Left controlled party villages in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), May 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Tuesday accused the ruling CPI(M) of not permitting mediapersons and opposition party members in certain villages in the politically volatile Kannur district which were allegedly controlled by the Left party.

Reacting to a question regarding allegations by a section of the media in this regard, he particularly mentioned a village near Panoor in Kannur district and indicated that the Congress would seek legal remedies against this.

"There are a lot of party villages there (Kannur). Not only mediapersons but members of other parties will not be allowed to enter there. That is the situation in some areas of Kannur district," he said.

He alleged that some senior leaders of the CPI(M) were behind such moves.

Muraleedharan said the Congress party would take legal steps against such practices of allegedly banning the entry of media and other party members in those places.

"Anyway, we will make some arrangements for mediapersons to enter into party villages," he added.

While replying to a question, he also accused the Marxist party of killing their political enemies in the southern state.

His statement comes in the wake of a controversy swirling around the forthcoming inauguration of a martyr's memorial honouring two individuals who lost their lives while manufacturing country bombs near Panoor in the Kannur district nine years ago.

The Left government in Kerala has sought to downplay the controversy, describing it as a local issue.

The CPI(M) faced criticism from the Congress in Kerala after reports emerged that the ruling party's state secretary is set to inaugurate the martyr's memorial on May 22. PTI LGK KH