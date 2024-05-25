Congress leader Pawan Khera decries Modi's 'mujra' jibe at INDIA bloc

Patna, May 25 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday deplored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "mujra" jibe at the INDIA bloc, saying it was unbecoming of his high office besides showing "loss of mental balance".

Khera was addressing a press conference here at Sadaqat Ashram, the party's Bihar headquarters.

"Is this the type of language a Prime Minister is supposed to use? Starting from mutton, fish (machhli), mangalsutras and Muslims, to his latest mujra remark is making the nation a butt of ridicule.

"He has also started saying that he is not a biological human being but some divine messenger. The PM seems unaware that the world takes note of all his utterances," said Khera, who heads the media cell of the Congress.

Addressing a rally in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency earlier in the day, Modi had accused the opposition coalition of doing "mujra" for Muslims who were carrying out a "vote jihad".

Khera said, "I would request Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda to get Modi treated. Poor Nadda has already been mortified by a notice that the EC ended up sending to him, for election speeches made by the PM." "In any case, Modi is going to be in office for just about a week. The INDIA bloc has already crossed the majority mark in the first five phases of Lok Sabha polls. In the last two phases, the seats won by us will be an added bonus.

"So, Modi can thereafter get himself treated. He would also do well to introspect, with so much of spare time he will be left with. He may choose to do so at the Gandhi Ashram in his home state of Gujarat or at the headquarters of RSS at Nagpur where he learnt his lessons in politics," Khera said.

The Congress leader claimed that having toured 20 states of the country, he was sensing "strong winds of change (badlaav ki aandhi)" triggered by an all-pervasive atmosphere of "fear, worry and suffering (bhay, chinta aur dukh)".

He mocked the BJP's claim that peace has returned to Jammu and Kashmir and demands for accession to India were, therefore, being made by the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"If that is so, why was the BJP wary of fielding a candidate in any of the Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir," asked Khera.

He scoffed at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, formerly in the Congress but for a decade with BJP, for claiming that the NDA has already secured 272 seats, required for a majority in Parliament, in the first five phases.

"Sleeping pills have run out of stock in Assam because the entire supply is going to the CM's house," said Khera, adding Sarma was worried because of corruption charges against himself.

"Where will he go once the government changes at the Centre? The doors of our party are closed for him. So, the only place that could welcome him with open gates is the Tihar jail," said Khera.

Replying to a query, he said both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be campaigning in Bihar in the final phase.

While Kharge will hold rallies in Sasaram and Patna Sahib constituencies, which are being contested by the Congress, on Sunday, Gandhi was likely to be at Sasaram a day later. PTI ANW NAC ACD