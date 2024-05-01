Congress leader questions delay in completing Panaji Smart City project

Panaji, Apr 30 (PTI) Congress leader Alka Lamba on Tuesday alleged irregularities in implementation of the Panaji Smart City project in Goa.

Lamba, who was in Goa ahead of the May 7 voting in the coastal state, went around the capital city of Panaji which is being developed as a Smart City, and planted trees in trenches dug up as a part of the work.

"The work on Smart City was supposed to be completed within two years, but it has been delayed by almost five years. This has resulted in a loss of Rs 1,000 crore," she claimed while talking to reporters.

Lamba, who heads the Congress's women wing, alleged the Smart City project smacks of corruption.

The Congress leader said her party will appeal to Goa voters to send out a strong message to the ruling BJP that corruption will not be condoned when they exercise their franchise on May 7.

Lamba noted the opposition will continue to highlight problems being faced by people. PTI RPS RSY