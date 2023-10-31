Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BRS govt of corruption, betraying people's aspirations

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government of indulging in massive corruption and betraying the aspirations for which Telangana state was formed.

Addressing a poll rally at Kollapur, he alleged that the 'Dorala government' (feudal lords) represented by BRS had two biggest symbols.

The Kaleswaram irrigation project has been a betrayal, he said.

"This money is yours and of your future. Your Chief Minister stole Rs one lakh crore from the poor, farmers, labourers of Telangana," he alleged.

Referring to the recent reports of some piers of a barrage of the Kaleswaram project 'sinking', he claimed that the pillars of the barrage are "breaking".

Only to meet the interest component, every family in Telangana will have to bear the burden of about Rs 31,000 till 2040, he said.

He asked the gathering to compare the irrigation projects built by previous Congress governments, including Nagarjuna Sagar and Sri Ram Sagar Project, and the Kaleswaram project.

The second example of 'Dorala government' is the KCR regime taking back the lands distributed to poor by the previous Congress governments, he charged.

He alleged that the 'Dharani' integrated land records management system of BRS government as a method to loot under the pretext of computerisation.

"The whole money of Telangana people is going into the hands of KCR's family," he said.

He also said that Congress would take back the money "stolen" from people by KCR and give it back to people.

The people of Telangana saw the dream of a 'people's Telangana' and not 'Dorala Telangana', he said.

He said his party would fulfil the aspirations for which Telangana was formed, and alleged that the electoral battle for the assembly in the state is between 'Dorala Telangana' (feudal lords) and 'Prajala Telangana' (people's Telangana).

He said the then UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had fulfilled the dream of Telangana, keeping in view the wish of the people.

There was a shared dream of Telangana state by the people and the Congress, he added.

Though it was expected that the common people and the poor would benefit from the creation of a separate Telangana state, only one family benefited during the past 10 years, he alleged.

The Congress, after coming to power, would fulfil the aspirations for which the state was formed, he said.

In the November 30 Assembly election, the fight is between Congress and the ruling BRS, he said and alleged that the BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together and that their aim is to see that the Congress does not win the polls in Telangana.

In the coming Assembly polls, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao and his family is on one side, while the common people of Telangana is on the other side, he said.

The Congress is going to fulfill the dream of 'people's Telangana', he said, highlighting the poll 'guarantees' announced by the party.

The promises include Rs 2,500 for women every month under 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, provision of LPG cylinder for Rs 500, free bus travel for women.

Attacking the BRS and BJP, he alleged that there are cases of agencies like CBI and ED against all opposition chief ministers and that there is no such case against CM KCR.

KCR had extended full support to BJP in Lok Sabha, including on GST and farm laws, he claimed.

The AIMIM supports BJP wherever it can and the former fields candidates in any state where the BJP asks it to do so, he said.

A vote for BJP and AIMIM would help the BRS in Telangana, he said.

Observing Congress is fighting against BRS in Telangana and against BJP in other states, he said Congress would first defeat the BRS in Telangana and beat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Though his sister Priynaka Gandhi Vadra was supposed to attend the rally at Kollapur today, she could not do so as she was having fever and he decided to attend the event as he considers the relation with people like a family and not political, he said.

Though he was scheduled to participate in a meeting of the Congress party's Central Election Committee in Delhi to deliberate on selection of candidates, he chose to attend the rally in Telangana as his sister gave a commitment in this regard, he said. PTI SJR VVK SJR SS