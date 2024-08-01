Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka visit landslide-hit spot in Wayanad, morgue

Wayanad: Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala here and a hospital and community health centre in Meppadi on Thursday afternoon.

After visiting the spot, Gandhi in a Facebook post said witnessing the scenes of disaster and tragedy deeply pained his heart.

"In these difficult times, Priyanka and I stand with the people of Wayanad. We are closely monitoring the relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, ensuring that all necessary assistance is provided. The UDF is committed to extending all possible support.

"The repeated incidents of landslides and natural calamities are extremely concerning. A comprehensive action plan is urgently needed," he said in his post.

After reaching Chooralmala, Gandhi and his sister -- donning translucent blue raincoats -- crossed the temporary wooden walkway built there, witnessed the construction of the Bailey bridge and walked around the area braving the rain and muddy terrain.

"LoP Shri @RahulGandhi & AICC General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi ji visited the Chooralmala landslide site in Wayanad where devastating landslides have claimed many lives and left families devastated." Congress said on social media platform X and shared photographs of the visit.

Thereafter, they headed to Dr Moopen's Medical College and the Community Health Centre in Meppadi where the bodies of the victims were kept in refrigerator coffins.

Gandhi and Vadra interacted with the grieving families there.

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal and various other Congress leaders were also accompanying them.

Subsequently, they will be visiting two relief camps at Meppadi, according to their itinerary shared by the party.

Gandhi, who won from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, had again won from here this year.

However, as he also won from the Raebareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, he gave up the Wayanad constituency from where Priyanka is expected to contest when a by-election is held there.

Gandhi and Vadra landed at Kannur airport at 9.30 am and then travelled to Wayanad by road.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 173 people, including women and children, so far.