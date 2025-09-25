Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spotted at pizza restaurant in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 25 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted at a pizza restaurant in Gurugram's Galleria Market on Tuesday night.

According to a Congress leader, this was a surprise visit, and only a few party leaders were aware of it.

Haryana Congress spokesperson Manish Khatana said Rahul spent about 45 minutes in the restaurant and interacted with staff, too, during the visit. He later left for Delhi.

Rahul, as per Khatana, said not only Gurugram, but the whole Haryana state is lagging behind in terms of development due to the BJP's negligence.

The senior leader, during his interaction with others, also said that the BJP has lost public trust and is resorting to vote theft to remain in power.

It is being said that this was his second such surprise visit. Rahul Gandhi had similarly visited another cafe in Galleria Market four years ago. PTI COR AMJ AMJ