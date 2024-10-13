Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expresses shock over Baba Siddique's murder

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday expressed "deep shock" over the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and alleged that the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has utterly failed to maintain law and order.

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai on Saturday, following which two of the assailants were arrested.

In a statement, Chennithala said his friendship with Siddique dated back to his Youth Congress days, and they shared a long-standing political association for 48 years.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic and untimely death of my dear friend and colleague, Baba Siddiqui," Chennithala, who is in-charge of the Congress party in Maharashtra, said.

The leader's death is an "enormous loss" to Maharashtra's political landscape, he noted.

"Anarchy is prevailing in Mumbai under the Shinde government. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home affairs portfolio, have utterly failed to maintain law and order," the CWC member alleged.

If even a former minister cannot be protected, what hope is there for the safety of ordinary citizens? he wondered.

Since Shinde assumed office, there have been multiple reports of criminal elements infiltrating even the state’s highest offices, he said.

"Complete anarchy is prevailing in Mumbai. Underworld gangs and criminals are roaming the streets freely in broad daylight." He also demanded that CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis take moral responsibility for Siddiqui’s death and resign immediately.

Siddique (66), a former Congressman, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, but succumbed to injuries.

He was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Mumbai.

Baba Siddique had represented Bandra (West) seat three times in the assembly.

A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddique was also known be close to several Bollywood stars.