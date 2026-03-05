Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala slams Kerala govt over newspaper ads

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 5 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday slammed the Kerala government's PRD for giving advertisements in leading English and Malayalam dailies about the alleged shortcomings during the Oommen Chandy administration.

Chennithala contended that using public money to issue such advertisements which "hide the good things done by the Oommen Chandy government and spread lies, is an abuse of power and an extravagance" by the public relations department (PRD).

The senior Congress leader further said that the PRD was using taxpayer money to run election-related campaigns and warned that none of the officials involved in it would draw pension.

"They (PRD) are wasting public money to help the CPI(M) and LDF in the coming elections. This should have never happened. We will take strict legal action against it," he said.

He also said the PRD is expected to be unbiased and therefore, it should have also mentioned the graft allegations against the first Pinarayi Vijayan government in the advertisements issued by it. PTI HMP ROH