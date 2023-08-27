Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi hospitalised after suffering brain haemorrhageJaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi was on S'

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital here after suffering a brain haemorrhage, according to an official statement.

He was later shifted to the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's directions.

A team of doctors performed a marathon surgery to remove the clot while a nine-member team of doctors was formed to manage the Congress leader's health as Dudi is a cardiac patient and diabetic.

"The kind of attack he has suffered, there are a lot of ups and downs. The next two or three days are crucial. A surgery has been performed. A board has been constituted as he is a cardiac patient and diabetic," SMS Medical College principal Rajeev Bagarhatta told reporters.

"It is difficult to say when his condition will stabilise... his condition is quite worrisome as of now," he added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Gehlot and other political leaders visited Dudi at the SMS Hospital and enquired about his health and well-being from doctors.

Dudi, the chairman of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, was admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur's Mansarovar area earlier in the day after suffering a brain haemorrhage, the statement said.

The 60-year-old was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly from 2013 to 2018.

The chief minister also called the superintendent of the SMS Hospital, neurologist Achal Sharma, and other doctors to the private hospital, and gave detailed instructions to them regarding Dudi's treatment, the statement said.

Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat and Rajasthan Kesh Kala Board chairman Mahendra Gehlot had accompanied Gehlot to the hospital in Mansarovar. PTI AG AS RHL RHL