Congress demands Bharat Ratna for late M S Swaminathan

New Delhi: Congress member K Suresh on Monday demanded that the Centre honour late M S Swaminathan with the Bharat Ratna, contending that the agricultural scientist was shown disrespect as no representative of the Union government was present at his funeral.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Suresh also wanted the government to install a life-size statue of Swaminathan in the new Parliament building and a portrait of the scientist in the Central Hall.

He also demanded that the government rename the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) after the legendary scientist to recognise his contribution to achieving self sufficiency in the food sector.

The Congress leader also drew the attention of union ministers Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur, who were present in the Lok Sabha, to the issue.

Irani hit back at Suresh contending that the Congress leader was referring to her without any substance or any information and asked him not to be spiteful just because his party had faced a humiliating defeat in the elections.

"I am sure once the member lays the issue at hand on the table, the appropriate minister will respond. I would request, through you sir, that the honourable member not be in a spiteful position just because his party has faced a humiliating defeat just yesterday (Sunday) after the election results were announced," Irani said.

Her remarks come a day after the BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

Earlier, Suresh said the NDA government chose to disrespect Swaminathan by not according any rightful honour or paid tributes as a mark of respect to the scientist.

"The government displayed their arrogant and ungrateful attitude towards the great scientist," he contended.