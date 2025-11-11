Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad resigns from party

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad on Tuesday resigned from the party citing differences with local leadership in Bihar.

A former Union minister of state for home and a former AICC general secretary, Ahmad sent his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said he continues to believe in the Congress ideology, and would not be joining any party.

Ahmad's resignation comes on the day of the second phase of polling in Bihar, where he hails from. PTI SKC VN VN