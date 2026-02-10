Congress leader Shivakumar attends meeting on Assam polls in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday attended a meeting on Assam elections at the party's headquarters Indira Bhawan here.

Amid speculations over leadership change in Karnataka, Shivakumar also said that he enjoys the support of all 136 MLAs of the party in the state, and not just of 80 MLAs as claimed by some sections.

"I am here in Delhi to attend the meeting on elections in Assam and other meetings. I finished my meetings in Indira Bhawan. If there is anything, I will apprise you," he told reporters.

The meeting took place at 4 PM at the AICC office in Indira Bhawan on political matters and various elections, which was attended by other senior leaders of the party.

The Congress has appointed Shivakumar as a senior observer for assembly elections in Assam, along with former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Assam elections are slated for April-May.