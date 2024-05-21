Advertisment
National

Congress leader Vidya stabbed to death by husband in Mysuru

NewsDrum Desk
SPO Khaliq Hussain

Mysuru (Karnataka): A Congress leader was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband in Mysuru, police said.

According to police, Vidya was found murdered in her house.

Her husband Nandish was not reachable raising suspicions about his involvement in the crime, they said.

The couple has two daughters.

Vidya, a resident of Srirampur, Mysuru, was Congress' Mysuru city secretary. She had also acted in a few Kannada films, sources said.

There was discord between the couple and both would often quarrel. It is said that they had a bitter spat on Monday night following which Vidya was allegedly murdered at Turganur here.

Police have launched a manhunt for the husband.

