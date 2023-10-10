Congress leader supports Raj Thackeray over his demand for no toll from small cars in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) A day after Raj Thackeray warned that his party workers would set on fire toll booths if the Maharashtra government fails to ensure that small vehicles are exempted from paying toll taxes, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday extended his support and called the MNS chief's stand as "apt".

Thackeray on Monday alleged that toll collection in Maharashtra was the biggest scam in the history of the state. He claimed that all political parties came to power in the state in the last few years, but none of them implemented their assurance of making Maharashtra toll-free as toll booths are a "means of livelihood for many politicians".

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president warned that his party workers will set toll booths ablaze in the state if the government does not ensure that small vehicles are exempted from paying toll.

Wadettiwar, while speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises here, said, "The stand taken by MNS chief Raj Thackeray is apt. I extend my support to his proposed agitation. We would also like to know how the amount collected at the toll booths is utilised." The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which also comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). These three parties are also part of the opposition's INDIA bloc.

Wadettiwar, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, also raised the issue of workers in the General Motors' factory in Pune district.

As per reports, the Maharashtra government has given its conditional approval for the closure of the General Motors' plant near Pune city.

"The previous MVA government has taken the side of the workers of the factory. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who was earlier the leader of opposition. had taken a similar stand. However, Fadnavis now changed his stand. State Labour Minister Suresh Khade did not consult with the labourers and went ahead with the closure of the plant," Wadettiwar said.

Speaking on the issue of paper leaks during recruitment exams, he asked, "Who is behind these rampant incidents of paper leaks? Is it going on with the blessings of some people in the government? It is the failure of the state government." "All the recruitment examinations should be conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)," he demanded. PTI ND NP