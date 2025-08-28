Congress leader urges Maharashtra govt to declare holiday on Sep 8 for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Former minister and Congress Working Committee member Naseem Khan has urged the Maharashtra government to declare a holiday on September 8 to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Khan wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that while Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary falls on September 5 this year, the Ganesh festival concludes on September 6.

Muslim organisations in Mumbai have decided to hold Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions on September 8 to avoid overlap and ensure celebrations of both religious festivals in harmony, he said. The decision was taken at a meeting of various Muslim organisations under the All India Khilafat Committee on August 21, said the Congress leader.

Declaring a holiday on September 8 would help maintain communal amity and allow both festivals to be celebrated with love and goodwill, he added. PTI MR NR