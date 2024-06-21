Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad seeks education minister's resignation over NEET row

Mumbai, June 21 (PTI) Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad on Friday demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG.

Taking part in a protest organised here by her party over the issue, she also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's `silence' on the students' plight.

"Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign on moral grounds," said Gaikwad, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai North Central constituency in the recently held elections.

"Prime minister Modi has not uttered a word about the hardship faced by students due to the irregularities that have come to light," she said, while also adding that education should not be politicised and students should get justice. PTI MR KRK