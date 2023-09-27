Congress leader Wadettiwar seeks high-level probe into projects under AMRUT scheme in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Sep 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday demanded a "high-level probe" into the projects under the Centre's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in Chandrapur city, alleging that the contractor has failed to complete them despite getting payment for it.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly said when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation before an administrator was appointed last year, the civic body had made payment to the contractor.

"The civic body gave the contract for laying a pipeline to provide drinking water in Chandrapur under the AMRUT scheme. However, the concerned agency has failed to finish the project so far despite getting advance payment from the corporation," Wadettiwar, who represents Brahmapuri constituency in Chandrapur, said.

"Residents of Chandrapur are facing water shortage as the AMRUT project is still incomplete. Roads have been dug for laying pipelines under the project, which has added to their woes. The water tanks built under this central government's scheme are of poor quality," he said.

Advertisment

In view of all this, the government should conduct a high-level probe through a special investigation team (SIT) or retired judges, Wadettiwar demanded.

Talking about the Other Backward Classes leaders opposing the proposal to include the Maratha community into the OBC category, he said the state government should resolve the issue at the earliest.

"CM (Eknath Shinde) and his deputies should resolve the issue by inviting the OBC leaders who are staging protests in the state. However, the government has failed to invite those OBC leaders concerned so far," he said.

Advertisment

When asked about a comment made against him by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, Wadettiwar said the legislator, who has hopped parties thrice, should not lecture him about it.

"Union minister Narayan Rane and his son (Nitesh Rane) have switched parties three times so far. But recognising my loyalty to the party, the Congress high command appointed me as the leader of opposition," Wadettiwar said.

Senior BJP leader and chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes Hansraj Ahir has directed civic officials in Maharashtra's Chandrapur to send a proposal to the government to blacklist the contractor who failed to complete the projects under AMRUT, although they were supposed to be completed by 2021. PTI COR NP