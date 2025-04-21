Congress leader's arrest in Indore on attempt to murder charge is BJP's act of vengeance, says party

Indore, Apr 21 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said the arrest of Chintu Choukse, the leader of opposition in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), on charges of attempt to murder was an act of vengeance by the ruling BJP.

According to police, Choukse and his family clashed with BJP worker Kapil Pathak in the Hira Nagar area on Saturday night over the removal of a tractor parked in front of their House. Pathak suffered serious head injuries in the attack.

Choukse was arrested under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 109 (attempt to murder) and is lodged in the central jail under judicial custody.

Talking to reporters after meeting Choukse in jail, Congress's Madhya Pradesh in-charge, Harish Chaudhary, said, "The BJP has forgotten humanity in its arrogance of power. Choukse has been arrested by registering a false case against him due to political animosity. There is no case of attempt to murder against him." He said Choukse's nephew was seriously injured in the brawl, and doctors have kept him under observation for 48 hours in a hospital, but no proper action has been taken against the accused in the case.

Choudhary said, "We will fight for Choukse from the streets to the court." State Congress President Jitu Patwari was also among the leaders who met Choukse in jail with Choudhury.

Patwari said, "Choukse raised questions about the payment of Rs 2,000 crore of fake bills in the IMC. He raised the issue of corruption in the city's metro project. He was implicated in a false case of attempted murder to suppress the voice of the opposition." He also accused the police of taking biased action against opposition leaders under pressure from the ruling BJP.