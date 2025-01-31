Congress leaders comments on President's address hurt dignity of high office: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Congress leaders' comments on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Parliament clearly hurt the dignity of the high office and therefore are unacceptable, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday.
The President's office said it believed it might be the case that these leaders were not acquainted with "the idiom and discourse in Indian languages such as Hindi," and thus formed a wrong impression.
"In any case, such comments are in poor taste, unfortunate and entirely avoidable," the President's office said in a statement.
On Friday, soon after the President concluded her address to the joint sitting, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech.
"The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end...she could hardly speak poor thing," Sonia Gandhi was purportedly heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "While reacting to the media on the President's Address to the Parliament, some prominent leaders of the Congress party have made comments that clearly hurt the dignity of the high office, and therefore are unacceptable." These leaders have said that the President was getting "very tired" by the end and she could hardly speak, it said.
"Rashtrapati Bhavan would like to clarify that nothing could be farther from the truth. The President was not tired at any point. Indeed, she has believed that speaking up for the marginalized communities, for women and farmers, as she was doing during the course of her address, can never be tiring," it added. PTI AKV VN VN
